Abubacarr Tambadou (2-L front, seated), minister of justice of The Gambia, and Aung San Suu Kyi (C), Myanmar State Counselor, on the second day before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the Peace Palace, The Hague, The Netherlands, 11 December 2019. EPA-EFE/KOEN VAN WEEL

A handout photo made available by the Myanmar State Counselor Office shows Myanmar State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi attending the video conference with people from Bago region who participate in the Covid-19 prevention process, in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, 06 April 2020 (issued 07 April 2020). EPA-EFE/Thar Byaw / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Myanmar’s de facto leader and Nobel prize laureate Aung San Suu Kyi and her government have overseen ongoing harassment, intimidation, arrest, prosecution and imprisonment of human rights defenders and activists for the past four years since they came to power, Amnesty International said Monday.

In a briefing, Amnesty highlighted the cases of 16 people across the country who have been arrested, prosecuted and imprisoned in the last 18 months, including students, a journalist, satirical performers, an environmental activist, a labor rights activist, trade union members and a Buddhist monk. EFE-EPA