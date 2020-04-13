Myanmar’s de facto leader and Nobel prize laureate Aung San Suu Kyi and her government have overseen ongoing harassment, intimidation, arrest, prosecution and imprisonment of human rights defenders and activists for the past four years since they came to power, Amnesty International said Monday.
In a briefing, Amnesty highlighted the cases of 16 people across the country who have been arrested, prosecuted and imprisoned in the last 18 months, including students, a journalist, satirical performers, an environmental activist, a labor rights activist, trade union members and a Buddhist monk. EFE-EPA