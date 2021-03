Residents look on from a government housing residence for railway staff in Mandalay, Myanmar, 20 March 2021. EFE-EPA/STRINGER

People board a cabinet on to a truck at a government housing residence for railway staff in Mandalay, Myanmar, 20 March 2021. EFE-EPA/STRINGER

Twitter suspended Sunday the account of the Myanmar information ministry as anti-coup protests continue unabated, in which nearly 250 people have lost their lives in weeks of pro-democracy demonstrations since the military toppled an elected government.

“Account suspended. Twitter suspends accounts which violate the Twitter rules,” reads the message on the landing page of @myanmar_moi, the suspended account of the ministry. EFE-EPA