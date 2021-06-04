Myanmar NGOs denounced Friday that the country's military junta is blocking humanitarian aid destined for tens of thousands of people displaced by military attacks, including airstrikes and artillery fire.

This was expressed in a virtual press conference organized by ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights in which they advocated for humanitarian aid be organized across the border to avoid the blockade.

Khin Ohmar, chairperson of the Advisory Board of NGO Progressive Voice, said there are some 150,000 civilians displaced in states and regions close to the borders such as Chin (northwest), Kayah (east) and Kayin (southeast) due to attacks by the military, which took the power on Feb. 1 in a coup.

She pointed out that the offensive against civilians is partly due to some rebel groups such as the Karen National Liberation Army in Kayin who have expressed their support for the pro-democracy movement against the junta.