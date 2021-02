Protesters flash the three-finger salute during a demonstration against the military coup, in Yangon, Myanmar, 06 February 2021. EFE-EPA/LYNN BO BO

Myanmar's military junta ordered a national scale internet outage Saturday, as massive demonstrations against Monday's coup were held, the country's Telenor Group communications service said in a statement.

The live social network broadcast of the protests was suddenly interrupted, while several people confirmed to EFE that communications via mobile applications had fallen, although telephone lines remain operative. EFE-EPA