The Myanmar military on Monday extended until the end of June its ceasefire with ethnic armed organizations (EAOs), despite still being involved in armed conflict throughout the country.
The Tatmadaw, as the armed forces are known, indicated in a statement published Monday by the official daily newspaper The Global New Light of Myanmar that it will "further cease all military operations from 1 to 30 June" with the exception of those occasions in which the security forces or the State administration are attacked.EFE
nc/tw