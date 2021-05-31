A handout photo made available by the National Unity Government (NUG) shows soldiers from the People's Defence Force (PDF) standing in formation during the closing ceremony of the first batch training of the PDF at an undisclosed location in Myanmar, 25 May 2021 (issued on 30 May 2021). EPA-EFE/NATIONAL UNITY GOVERNMENT HANDOUT EDITORS NOTE: FACES OF RECRUITS BLURRED AT SOURCE. HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the National Unity Government (NUG) shows an officer speaking during the closing ceremony of the first batch training of the People's Defence Force (PDF) at an undisclosed location in Myanmar, 25 May 2021 (issued on 30 May 2021). EPA-EFE/NATIONAL UNITY GOVERNMENT HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

The Myanmar military on Monday extended until the end of June its ceasefire with ethnic armed organizations (EAOs), despite still being involved in armed conflict throughout the country.

The Tatmadaw, as the armed forces are known, indicated in a statement published Monday by the official daily newspaper The Global New Light of Myanmar that it will "further cease all military operations from 1 to 30 June" with the exception of those occasions in which the security forces or the State administration are attacked.EFE

