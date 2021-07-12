People wait near oxygen tanks lined up to refill outside an oxygen factory in Yangon, Myanmar, 11 July 2021. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO

Volunteer members of Shwe Yaung Mitter Foundation wearing personal protective equipment move the coffin of a Covid-19 victim at the Sittwe Hospital to the cemetery in Sittwe, Rakhine, Myanmar, 06 July 2021. EPA-EFE/NYUNT WIN

A Myanmar man stands near oxygen tanks lined up to refill outside an oxygen factory in Yangon, Myanmar, 11 July 2021. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO

Myanmar's military junta has imposed a lockdown and social restrictions on almost half the townships of Yangon Region amid concern about the spread of Covid-19.

On Monday, the authorities announced measures to prevent the spread of the virus in 12 townships in the area, in addition to the 10 where they were imposed a day earlier, and which include part of the country's former capital city, official newspaper The Global New Light of Myanmar reported.

Yangon Region, whose homonymous capital is the most populated city in the country, is made up of 45 townships in four districts and has a population of more than 7.3 million people.

(...)