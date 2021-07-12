Myanmar's military junta has imposed a lockdown and social restrictions on almost half the townships of Yangon Region amid concern about the spread of Covid-19.
On Monday, the authorities announced measures to prevent the spread of the virus in 12 townships in the area, in addition to the 10 where they were imposed a day earlier, and which include part of the country's former capital city, official newspaper The Global New Light of Myanmar reported.
Yangon Region, whose homonymous capital is the most populated city in the country, is made up of 45 townships in four districts and has a population of more than 7.3 million people.
(...)