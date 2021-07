People wait behind barricades for their relatives to be released outside the main entrance of Insein prison compound in Yangon, Myanmar, 30 June 2021. EPA-EFE/STR

Myanmar photojournalist Ye Myo Khant flashes the defiant three-finger salute outside the Insein prison after he was released from detention, Yangon, Myanmar, 30 June 2021. EPA-EFE/STR

A woman flashes the defiant three-finger salute as people wait behind barricades for their relatives to be released outside the main entrance of Insein prison compound in Yangon, Myanmar, 30 June 2021. EPA-EFE/STR

Myanmar journalist K Zune Nway talks to media colleagues outside the Insein prison after she was released from detention, Yangon, Myanmar, 30 June 2021. EPA-EFE/STR

Myanmar's military junta released a total of 2,296 people arrested throughout the country for opposing the Feb. 1 coup, according to official media reports on Thursday.

The vast majority of those arrested had been charged with inciting public unrest with their rejection of the military coup that abruptly ended Myanmar's incipient transition to democracy. EFE