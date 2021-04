Released prisoners (C) greet with their relatives and friends after being granted amnesty, outside the Insein Prison in Yangon, Myanmar, 17 April 2021. EFE/EPA/STRINGER

Zayar Lwin (C), student activist and a member of Peacock Generation Thangyat group, greets with his friend after being granted amnesty outside the Insein Prison in Yangon, Myanmar, 17 April 2021. EFE/EPA/STRINGER

Paing Ye Thu (C), student activist and a member of Peacock Generation Thangyat group, walks out from the Insein Prison in Yangon, Myanmar, 17 April 2021. EFE/EPA/STRINGER

Released prisoners (C) greet with their relatives and friends after being granted amnesty, outside the Insein Prison in Yangon, Myanmar, 17 April 2021. EFE/EPA/STRINGER

A released prisoner (L) greets with her friend after being granted amnesty, outside the Insein Prison in Yangon, Myanmar, 17 April 2021. EFE/EPA/STRINGER

Relatives and friends wait outside the Insein Prison in Yangon, Myanmar, 17 April 2021. EFE/EPA/STRINGER

A prison officer controls the traffic as prisoners are released after being granted amnesty outside the Insein Prison in Yangon, Myanmar, 17 April 2021. EFE/EPA/STRINGER

Released prisoners from the bus greet with their relatives and friends after being granted amnesty, outside the Insein Prison in Yangon, Myanmar, 17 April 2021. EFE/EPA/STRINGER

Myanmar’s military authorities on Saturday said they granted pardons to 23,000 prisoners to mark the Buddhist New Year as protests against the junta, which came to power in a coup in February, continued, local media reported.

It is not yet known whether pro-democracy activists and protesters will be among those granted early release. EFE

