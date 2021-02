Protesters hold placards and flash the three-finger salute, a symbol of resistance, during a protest against the military coup, in Yangon, Myanmar, 06 February 2021. EFE-EPA/LYNN BO BO

A police vehicle (front) makes its way through a demonstration against the military coup, in Yangon, Myanmar, 06 February 2021. EFE-EPA/LYNN BO BO

A protester shouts slogans in front of a National League for Democracy (NLD) flag during a protest against the military coup, in Yangon, Myanmar, 06 February 2021. EFE-EPA/LYNN BO BO

A protester wearing a face mask with the flag of the National League for Democracy (NLD) party flashes the three-finger salute, a symbol of resistance, during a protest against the military coup, in Yangon, Myanmar, 06 February 2021. EFE-EPA/LYNN BO BO

Myanmar's teleoperator MPT, jointly owned and controlled by the government, at least temporarily reestablished internet connection in the country Sunday as demonstrations protesting this week's military coup continued in Yangon.

An EFE correspondent was able to confirm that the network was operational again, more than 24 hours after it was cut by order of the military junta, while other users said on social media that their connection with different operators was also available again. EFE-EPA