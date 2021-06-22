A handout photo made available by the Myanmar Commander-in-chief office shows soldiers and police arresting people during a raid at a residential area in Mandalay, Myanmar, 22 June 2021. EFE-EPA/COMMANDER-IN-CHIEF OFFICE HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

The Myanmar military and the recently formed civilian militia have been engaging in clashes since Tuesday morning in several parts of Mandalay, the second most populated city in the country. No casualties had been reported as of press time.

Videos and photographs posted on social networks show a large deployment of security forces with armored cars throughout the city, where there is strong opposition to the coup that was staged by the military on Feb. 1.

The clashes began when the military raided one of the bases of the People's Defense Force militia, formed in May by the opposition National Unity Government, local news outlet Myanmar Now reported.