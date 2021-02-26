A protester kneels in front of a line of riot police Thursday in Yangon, Myanmar. EFE/ Nyein Chan Naing

Demonstrators hold placards during a protest against the military coup, near the Indonesian embassy in Yangon, Myanmar, 26 February 2021. EFE-EPA/LYNN BO BO

A boy carries a sack of rice past anti-riot police officers blocking a road during a protest against the military coup, in Yangon, Myanmar, 26 February 2021. EFE-EPA/LYNN BO BO

Myanmar's military junta-appointed poll body on Friday invalidated the results of general elections held in November.

Deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy party had won the elections by a landslide.

“The National League for Democracy’s 2020 election result is no longer valid,” Election Commission chief Thein Soe said after a meeting with political parties, according to local newspaper The Irrawaddy.

The meeting was held in the country's capital Naypyidaw.

The military junta has justified the seizure of power by claiming alleged irregularities in the November elections, in which Suu Kyi's party won 83 percent of the 476 seats.