Catholic supporters of Aung San Suu Kyi display placards during an anti-military protest outside the Chinese Embassy in Yangon, Myanmar, 21 February 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/STRINGER

Demonstrators hold a portrait of detained State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi while flashing the three-finger salute, a symbol of resistance, during an anti-military protest at Hledan junction in Yangon, Myanmar, 08 February 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/STRINGER

Myanmar’s military junta confirmed Thursday the entry into prison of deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi, under house arrest since the February 2021 coup.

A statement released by military junta spokesman Zaw Min Tun said Suu Kyi had been transferred to a prison in the capital, Naypyidaw, where "a separate place" had been prepared for her.

Suu Kyi, who has so far been sentenced to 11 years in prison for part of the charges filed by the military authorities, was informed Tuesday at one of the court hearings in which she participates weekly, according to local media.

(...)