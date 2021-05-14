Myanmar demonstrators shout slogans as they march on a street during an anti-military coup protest in Mandalay, Myanmar, 13 May 2021. EFE-EPA/STR

Myanmar demonstrators shout slogans as they march on a street during an anti-military coup protest in Mandalay, Myanmar, 13 May 2021. EFE-EPA/STR

Myanmar demonstrators flash three-finger salute as they march on a street during an anti-military coup protest in Mandalay, Myanmar, 13 May 2021. EFE-EPA/STR

Myanmar’s military junta declared martial law in the city of Mindat, in Chin state, where the army has been met with strong armed resistance since the Feb. 1 coup.

State newspaper The Global New Light of Myanmar said Friday the measure was adopted Thursday after a series of attacks perpetrated by the newly formed Chin Defense Force group.

Under martial law, applied in at least six neighborhoods in Yangon since March, those arrested on charges such as treason, attacks with weapons or incitement to violence, among others, are tried in military courts, where sentences are more severe and includes capital punishment.

About 150 rebels, classified as "terrorists" by the military, attacked a police station and a branch of the bank owned by the military Wednesday in Mindat with weapons and homemade explosives. These incidents were repeated Thursday with no victims, the newspaper said.

This new group claims to have caused dozens of casualties among the military ranks during confrontations or attacks with guerrilla tactics.

The Chin Media World portal said an 18-year-old lost his life and four other people were injured Thursday during the military offensive, supported by artillery fire, against the population. Fighting continued Friday, according to the Khit Thit Media newsite.