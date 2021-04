Demonstrators flash the three-finger salute during an anti-military coup protest in Mandalay, Myanmar, 21 April 2021. EFE-EPA/STRINGER

A demonstrator holds an alms bowl during an anti-military coup protest in Mandalay, Myanmar, 21 April 2021. EFE-EPA/STRINGER

Demonstrators carry a banner that reads 'MDY Mahar Aung Myay Strike' flash the three-fingre salute during an anti-military coup protest in Mandalay, Myanmar, 21 April 2021. EFE-EPA/STRINGER

Myanmar’s military junta opened legal proceedings against 160 doctors in the last week, accused of refusing to work as a form of protest against the Feb. 1 coup.

In the first days following the coup, health personnel promoted the strikes, which have been joined by workers from the public and private sectors, paralyzing the country and defying the military. EFE