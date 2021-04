Demonstrators carry the student union flag during an anti-military coup protest in Mandalay, Myanmar, 11 April 2021. EFE-EPA/STRINGER

People flash the defiant three-finger salute during an anti-military coup protest in Mandalay, Myanmar, 11 April 2021. EFE-EPA/STRINGER

Children flash the defiant three-finger salute as demonstrators march during an anti-military coup protest in Mandalay, Myanmar, 11 April 2021. EFE-EPA/STRINGER

A demonstrator carrying a homemade weapon flashes the defiant three-finger salute during an anti-military coup protest in Mandalay, Myanmar, 11 April 2021. EFE-EPA/STRINGER

Myanmar security forces have killed at least 82 anti-coup protesters in a daylong violent crackdown in Bago city near Yangon, a monitoring group said Sunday.

The Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) said that Bago became a "killing field" Friday in a “dawn to dusk" clampdown on the protesters in the city, about 70 km (43 miles) northeast of Yangon. EFE