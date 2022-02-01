A man runs past a burning a roadblock set on fire by military personnel at a railway staff compound during a raid in Yangon, Myanmar, 10 March 2021 (reissued 27 January 2022). EFE-EPA/STRINGER

A photo taken with a drone shows a street mural painted with the words 'Free our leaders' as a symbol of resistance against the military, in Yangon, Myanmar, 20 February 2021 (reissued 27 January 2022). EFE-EPA/STRINGER

An injured demonstrator is carried to receive medical attention during an anti-military protest in Hlaingthaya (Hlaing Tharyar) Township, outskirts of Yangon, Myanmar, 14 March 2021 (reissued 27 January 2022). EFE-EPA/STRINGER

Relatives and friends of slain Mg Tun Tun Aung, killed during an anti-military protest, react during his funeral procession in Mandalay, Myanmar, 23 March 2021 (reissued 27 January 2022). EFE-EPA/STRINGER

A protester shouts slogans in front of a National League for Democracy (NLD) flag during a protest against the military, in Yangon, Myanmar, 06 February 2021 (reissued 27 January 2022). EFE-EPA/STRINGER

The brutal military repression of peaceful pro-democracy protesters and activists in Myanmar has left some 1,503 people dead in the first year of a coup, a monitoring group has said.

A statement from the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners said it was the figure verified by the AAPP. “The actual number of fatalities is likely much higher.”

The statement said the military killed four people, including two teenagers in the eastern Kayah state, the latest episode of fatalities in Myanmar that completed one year under the military rule. EFE