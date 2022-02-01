The brutal military repression of peaceful pro-democracy protesters and activists in Myanmar has left some 1,503 people dead in the first year of a coup, a monitoring group has said.
A statement from the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners said it was the figure verified by the AAPP. “The actual number of fatalities is likely much higher.”
The statement said the military killed four people, including two teenagers in the eastern Kayah state, the latest episode of fatalities in Myanmar that completed one year under the military rule. EFE