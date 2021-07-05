Demonstrators holding posters and flares as they march during an anti-military coup protest at downtown area in Yangon, Myanmar, 03 July 2021. EFE-EPA/STRINGER

Myanmar security forces killed at least 31 people over the weekend in a village in the center of the country during a clash with opponents of the military junta that has governed the country since a coup on Feb. 1, according to local media reports.

About 150 soldiers arrived at the village of Satpyarkyin, near Mandalay, at around 6 am on Friday and opened fire on locals who tried to flee, the Myanmar Now news outlet reported on Sunday.

The Depayin People’s Defense Force (PDF), an armed militia opposed to the military, said that its members clashed with the security forces for at least four hours on Friday morning and resumed fighting in the afternoon.

A total of 31 bodies were found were found by Saturday afternoon, a local told Myanmar Now.

The victims included 27 PDF members and four civilians.

(...)