Police officers guard an entrance to the Chinese embassy during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, 14 February 2021. EFE-EPA/LYNN BO BO

Demonstrators hold placards calling for the release of detained State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi during a protest against the military coup outside the Chinese embassy in Yangon, Myanmar, 14 February 2021. EFE-EPA/LYNN BO BO

Demonstrators hold placards calling for the end of dictatorship during a protest against the military coup outside the Chinese embassy in Yangon, Myanmar, 14 February 2021. EFE-EPA/LYNN BO BO

People use tree trunks and used tires to obstruct the passage on a road leading to a residential area for railway staff in order to prevent the police from forcing railway staff who joined the civil disobedience movement to return to work, in Yangon, Myanmar, 14 February 2021. EFE-EPA/LYNN BO BO

Demonstrators hold placards calling for the release of detained State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi during a protest against the military coup outside the Chinese embassy in Yangon, Myanmar, 14 February 2021. EFE-EPA/LYNN BO BO

Myanmar's military junta has rolled back security and freedom laws to curb growing protests against the coup it staged on Feb.1.

The authorities suspended articles 5, 7, and 8 of the Protection of the Citizens for the Personal Freedom and Personal Security Law, the military's True News unit reported late Saturday. EFE-EPA