Myanmar military ruler Min Aung Hlaing Monday said his government would drop charges and release 5,636 protesters arrested for demonstrating against the Feb.1 coup.

In a televised speech, the military dictator said those in prison must sign a bond that they would not commit acts of violence against the nation.

Among the people who will have their charges dropped include 24 artists and ten influential people accused by the authorities of sedition for their activities against the military regime.

Sedition in Myanmar is punishable by a maximum of three years in prison.

(...)