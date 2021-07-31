People register to get a dose of Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine in Sittwe, Rakhine, western Myanmar, 31 July 2021. Myanmar continues its vaccination drive after receiving Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine from China.EFE/EPA/NYUNT WIN

A health worker prepares to inject a colleague with a dose of Sinopham COVID-19 vaccine at the Sittwe, Rakhine, western Myanmar, 31 July 2021. Myanmar continues its vaccination drive after receiving Sinopham COVID-19 vaccine from China. EFE/EPA/NYUNT WIN

A man receives a dose of Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine in Sittwe, Rakhine, western Myanmar, 31 July 2021. Myanmar continues its vaccination drive after receiving Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine from China.EFE/EPA/NYUNT WIN

A woman receives a dose of Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine in Sittwe, Rakhine, western Myanmar, 31 July 2021. Myanmar continues its vaccination drive after receiving Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine from China.EFE/EPA/NYUNT WIN

With an overwhelmed health system due to the coronavirus pandemic, Myanmar is facing an alarming health situation as the country marks on Sunday six months of a military coup that has dragged the country into social and political chaos.

Official data reported a total of 294,000 contagions and 8,942 deaths, but many experts consider these figures do not reflect the much more drastic reality due to lack of testing with a capacity of only 15,000 tests per day for a population of 55 million.

In the past month alone, over 5,000 people have died from coronavirus despite the nationwide lockdown imposed by the military on July 17. EFE

