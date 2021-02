A protester kneels in front of a line of riot police Thursday in Yangon, Myanmar. EFE/ Nyein Chan Naing

Demonstrators hold placards during a protest against the military coup, near the Indonesian embassy in Yangon, Myanmar, 26 February 2021. EFE-EPA/LYNN BO BO

A boy carries a sack of rice past anti-riot police officers blocking a road during a protest against the military coup, in Yangon, Myanmar, 26 February 2021. EFE-EPA/LYNN BO BO

Myanmar armed forces carried out night raids and charged against a protest Friday in Yangon’s Tamwe neighborhood, after a day of violence in which followers of the military junta attacked pro-democracy protesters and journalists.

Security forces launched smoke canisters Thursday night and charged hundreds of people demonstrating against the appointment of a local post by the new military junta. EFE-EPA