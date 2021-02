Demonstrators hold up placards in front of the Central Bank during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, 16 February 2021. EFE-EPA/NYEIN CHAN NAING

Myanmar police file second charge against deposed leader Suu Kyi

Myanmar police filed an additional charge Tuesday against the country’s former state counselor Aung San Suu Kyi, ousted from power Feb. 1 in a military coup.

Suu Kyi’s lawyer, Khin Maung Zaw, told EFE the former leader is facing the charge of violating the country’s natural disaster management law.EFE-EPA