People wait behind barricades for their relatives to be released outside the main entrance of Insein prison compound in Yangon, Myanmar, 30 June 2021. EPA-EFE/STR

Staff members of Prisons Department close the main entrance of the Insein prison compound in Yangon, Myanmar, 30 June 2021. EPA-EFE/STR

Myanmar military rulers have formally annulled the Nov.8 election results, claiming widespread irregularities by the ruling National League for Democracy (NLD) of Aung San Suu Kyi, state media reported Tuesday.

The military claimed that a probe found 11.3 million fraud cases in the elections swept by the NLD. EFE