A large crowd in Mandalay, Myanmar’s second largest city, defied the military junta on Thursday to hold a funeral service for a 19-year-old democracy activist who was shot by security forces a day earlier.
Wednesday was the bloodiest day since the military coup d’etat on Feb. 1, with at least 38 people killed by the Myanmar authorities and more than 100 injured, according to the United Nations.
Protesters outraged by Wednesday's massacre started gathering in the morning in Yangon, the country's largest city and former capital, and in Mandalay, where the funeral for Kyal Sin, nicknamed Angel, was held. EFE-EPA