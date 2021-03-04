Demonstrators flee after seeing military trucks during an anti-coup protest in Yangon, Myanmar, 04 March 2021. EFE-EPA/LYNN BO BO

A man lays flowers to commemorate protesters who were killed in the military crackdown on a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, 04 March 2021. EFE-EPA/LYNN BO BO

Mandalay (Myanmar), 04/03/2021.- People gather around the coffin of Ma Kyal Sin during her funeral in Mandalay, Myanmar, 04 March 2021. The teenager was shot dead while taking part in a protest against the military coup. The United Nations said at least 38 people were killed on 03 March in the bloodiest crackdown yet by the military. More than 50 people have died in Myanmar since the Military coup on 01 February 2021. (Protestas, Golpe de Estado, Birmania) EFE/EPA/KAUNG ZAW HEIN

Mandalay (Myanmar), 04/03/2021.- The father of Ma Kyal Sin, a teenager killed during the anti-coup protest, attends the funeral of her daughter in Mandalay, Myanmar, 04 March 2021. Ma Kyal Sin was shot dead while taking part in a protest against the military coup. The United Nations said at least 38 people were killed on 03 March in the bloodiest crackdown yet by the military. More than 50 people have died in Myanmar since the Military coup on 01 February 2021. (Protestas, Golpe de Estado, Birmania) EFE/EPA/KAUNG ZAW HEIN

Demonstrators hold banners calling to release Myanmar's ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi as they facing police officers during a protest against the military coup in Pyinmana township, Naypyitaw, Myanmar, 04 March 2021. EFE-EPA/MAUNG LONLAN

Mandalay (Myanmar), 04/03/2021.- People flash the defiant three-finger salute as they attend the funeral of Ma Kyal Sin in Mandalay, Myanmar, 04 March 2021. The teenager was shot dead while taking part in a protest against the military coup. The United Nations said at least 38 people were killed on 03 March in the bloodiest crackdown yet by the military. More than 50 people have died in Myanmar since the Military coup on 01 February 2021. (Protestas, Golpe de Estado, Birmania) EFE/EPA/KAUNG ZAW HEIN

A large crowd in Mandalay, Myanmar’s second largest city, defied the military junta on Thursday to hold a funeral service for a 19-year-old democracy activist who was shot by security forces a day earlier.



Wednesday was the bloodiest day since the military coup d’etat on Feb. 1, with at least 38 people killed by the Myanmar authorities and more than 100 injured, according to the United Nations.



Protesters outraged by Wednesday's massacre started gathering in the morning in Yangon, the country's largest city and former capital, and in Mandalay, where the funeral for Kyal Sin, nicknamed Angel, was held. EFE-EPA





