Myanmar quarantined the state of Arakan, afflicted by armed conflict for two years and among the poorest in the country, following a COVID-19 outbreak, after several months in which the country seemed to have the pandemic under control.

"In the state of Rakhine, COVID-19 cases are increasing in a short space of time. Inhabitants of all districts have been advised to stay at home to control the spread of the disease," said a statement of the Ministry of Health and Sports issued Wednesday night. EFE-EPA

mk-csg/lds