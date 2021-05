Demonstrators flash the three-finger salute during an anti-military coup protest in Mandalay, Myanmar, 01 May 2021. EFE-EPA/STR

Myanmar has received half a million doses Covid-19 vaccines sent by China, following the situation of instability as the Feb. 1 coup threatens efforts to contain the pandemic.

The doses arrived Sunday at Yangon airport on a flight chartered by Air China, the Chinese embassy in Myanmar reported on Facebook. EFE