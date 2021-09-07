Myanmar controversial nationalist Buddhist monk Wirathu delivers a speech during a rally to show the support to the Myanmar military, in Yangon, Myanmar, 14 October 2018 (reissued 07 September 2021). EFE-EPA/LYNN BO BO

Myanmar’s self-styled National Unity Government, made up of politicians and activists in favor of democracy, urged a people’s rebellion and called on a "defensive war" Tuesday against the military junta.

"Today we begin a defensive war of the people against the military junta. During this popular revolution, all the citizens of Myanmar must revolt throughout the country against the military junta, led by (Gen.) Min Aung Hlaing," Duwa Lashi La, the group’s interim president said in a social media video.EFE

