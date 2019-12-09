A handout photo made available by Myanmar's State Counselor Office shows Myanmar's State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi (C) and Wouter Jurgens (L), The Netherlands' ambassador to Myanmar, speaking as Aung San Suu Kyi prepares to leave to The Hague in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, 8 December 2019. EPA-EFE HANDOUT/MYANMAR STATE COUNSELOR OFFICE

While many international observers have condemned the decision by Aung San Suu Kyi to defend her government against charges of genocide relating to the military campaign against the Rohingya ethnic minority, a majority of Myanmar's citizens have applauded their de facto leader.

Aung San Suu Kyi will head a delegation traveling to The Hague to deny charges of genocide against the Burmese army over its brutal offensive against the Rohingya in a case brought by The Gambia before the International Court of Justice. Over 740,000 members of the mostly-Muslim minority fled to Bangladesh after the last large-scale military campaign launched in August 2017.EFE-EPA