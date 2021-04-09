A view of satellite TV dishes, mounted on a building, at sunset in Yangon, Myanmar, 24 May 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/LYNN BO BO

Myanmar's security forces on Friday launched explosive devices against anti-coup protesters in the city of Bago, about 50 kilometers (31 miles) north of Yangon, amid continued condemnation by the international community against the repression.

A resident told online news portal Myanmar Now that, since early morning, the security forces have been firing with heavy weapons at a group of protesters after at least two people died in the city the previous day as a result of repression by the authorities.

The news website also published a series of photographs showing a projectile, which could be a piece of mortar.

Meanwhile, local newspaper Irrawaddy reported that the security forces used artillery to attack the line of barrels installed by protesters in Bago, without confirming the number of victims.

In a video posted on social media, a series of explosions, accompanied by shots, can be heard before dawn, while Myanmar activist Ro Nay San Lwin has said that the actions of the military have caused more deaths and injuries.

At least 614 people have lost their lives since the military coup on Feb. 1 due to brutal repression by the security forces, according to data verified by the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP).