Myanmar's self-proclaimed "legitimate government", made up of elected parliamentarians, on Friday reinforced its position as an alternative to the military junta with its own interim cabinet, as street protests against uniformed people continued.

"The Committee Representing Pyidaungsu Hluttaw (CRPH), with the authority bestowed by the people's mandate resultant of all parties' democratic election held in 2020 has formed the National Unity Government (...) in accordance with the Federal Democracy Charter published on the 31st of March 2021," CRPH said in a statement.EFE

