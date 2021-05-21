A demonstrator flashes the three-finger salute during a protest against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar, 21 May 2021. EFE-EPA/STRINGER

Demonstrators flash the three-finger salute as they carry a student union flag during a protest against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar, 21 May 2021. EFE-EPA/STRINGER

Demonstrators hold a portrait of detained civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi during a protest against the military coup, in Yangon, Myanmar, 22 February 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/LYNN BO BO

Myanmar's Supreme Court will judge deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi for allegedly violating the Official Secrets Act, the most serious charge she has faced since being placed under house arrest following the Feb. 1 coup, a lawyer said Friday.

The court will assume the case currently handled by a district court in Yangon, Khin Maung Zaw, one of the elected leader's lawyers, said Friday, adding that judicial authorities have not explained the reasons for this change.

The Supreme Court, based in the country's capital, Naypyitaw, will hold the first hearing on Jun. 3, the Yangon court judge told Suu Kyi's lawyers on Thursday.

Her economic advisor, the Australian Sean Turnell, who was arrested days after the coup, and three government ministers deposed by the military will also be tried in the court for the same crime.