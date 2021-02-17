Teachers flash the defiant three-finger salute during a protest against the Myanmar military coup, outside the UN office in Yangon, Myanmar, 17 February 2021. EPA-EFE/NYEIN CHAN NAING

Police officers talk to protesters who blocked their trucks during a protest against the military coup, in Yangon, Myanmar, 17 February 2021. EPA-EFE/NYEIN CHAN NAING

Demonstrators hold a banner calling for the release of detained Myanmar State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi, as they block a road during a protest against the military coup, in Yangon, Myanmar, 17 February 2021. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO

Demonstrators hold placards calling for the release of Myanmar State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi during a protest against the military coup, in Yangon, Myanmar, 17 February 2021. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO

Demonstrators hold placards calling for the release of detained Myanmar State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi, as they block a road during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, 17 February 2021. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO

A demonstrator holds the defiant three-finger salute during a protest against the military coup, in Yangon, Myanmar, 17 February 2021. EPA-EFE/NYEIN CHAN NAING

Deposed Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi is facing trial over several charges without a defense team, her lawyer said Wednesday, in a process classified as "secret" after being arrested following a coup d'etat earlier this month.

"I am not allowed to enter the court because I have not been recognized as Ms. Suu's lawyer. She still does not have a legal defense," Khin Maung Zaw told EFE.

Suu Kyi, who has been under house arrest since the military uprising, was charged Feb. 3 for illegally importing a telephone device and charged with a crime related to the law of natural disasters.

In what is considered the first hearing of the trial against the elected leader, Suu kyi appeared the day before for the first time via videocall for an hour before the judge in a court in the capital Naypyitaw.

The next hearing will be in two weeks, the lawyer said, adding that the magistrate who judges her "has just been appointed."

EFE-EPA