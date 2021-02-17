Deposed Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi is facing trial over several charges without a defense team, her lawyer said Wednesday, in a process classified as "secret" after being arrested following a coup d'etat earlier this month.
"I am not allowed to enter the court because I have not been recognized as Ms. Suu's lawyer. She still does not have a legal defense," Khin Maung Zaw told EFE.
Suu Kyi, who has been under house arrest since the military uprising, was charged Feb. 3 for illegally importing a telephone device and charged with a crime related to the law of natural disasters.
In what is considered the first hearing of the trial against the elected leader, Suu kyi appeared the day before for the first time via videocall for an hour before the judge in a court in the capital Naypyitaw.
The next hearing will be in two weeks, the lawyer said, adding that the magistrate who judges her "has just been appointed."
EFE-EPA