Myanmar’s Supreme Court said Thursday it was beginning proceedings to judge deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi over her alleged violation of the Official Secrets Law.

The first court session, in which the former leader faces a sentence of up to 14 years in prison, is scheduled to be held Monday in Myanmar’s capital Naypyidaw, Suu Kyi’s team of lawyers told EFE.

The ousted leader, 75, faces two different processes, that of the Supreme Court and another in a court in the capital where she is being tried on various charges such as the illegal importation of electronic devices, Covid-19 protocol breaches and incitement of hatred.

Suu Kyi, initially under house arrest at her official residence in the capital, has been transferred to an unknown place, as revealed earlier this week by the Government of National Unity, formed by allies of Suu Kyi and self-proclaimed as a legitimate government.