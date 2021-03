Demonstrating riders flash the three-finger salute during a protest against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar, 15 March 2021. EFE-EPA/STRINGER

Myanmar's military rulers have intensified violent repression against anti-coup protesters as security forces have killed at least 94 civilians in the last two days, an advocacy group said Tuesday.

The Association for the Assistance of Political Prisoners (AAPP) said Monday the security forces opened fire at protesters in several cities and shot dead at least 20 civilians and wounded more than 50. EFE-EPA