Rohingya refugees walk on a bamboo made bridge to cross a small canal as they move from their temporary camp due to rain ruining most of their makeshift tents, near Kutupalong, Ukhiya, Bangladesh, Sep. 17, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/ABIR ABDULLAH

Myanmar military commander-in-chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing pays homage to the late General Aung San, along with other leaders of the pre-independence Myanmar government, during a ceremony marking the 72nd Martyrs' Day at the Martyrs' Mausoleum in Yangon, Myanmar, Jul. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE BO BO

The Myanmar army is to court martial soldiers after an inquiry into abuses against Rohingyas during the military operation carried out in 2017 and which led to the exodus of around 740,000 of the Muslim ethnic minority to Bangladesh.

Min Aung Hlaing, commander-in-chief of the Myanmar armed forces, said in a statement posted on his website, that some troops had shown "weakness in following the instructions in some of the incidents" in Rakhine state’s Gutapyin village, where the Associated Press news agency reported the existence of at least five mass graves of Rohingyas.