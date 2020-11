Supporters of the Arakan National Party (ANP) participate in an election campaign rally in Sittwe, Rakhine, Myanmar, 06 November 2020. EFE-EPA/NYUNT WIN

Myanmar State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi registers to cast her ballot during early voting in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, 29 October 2020. EPA-EFE/FILE/MAUNG LONLAN

The light boxes with the portraits of Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and a red high heels are being held by supporters during National League for Democracy (NLD) partyís election campaign rally at downtown area in Yangon, Myanmar, 01 November 2020. EFE-EPA/FILE/LYNN BO BO

Myanmar is set to vote on Sunday in its second democratic elections after over half a century of military dictatorship, with State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi expected to retain her mandate.

The voting culminates five years of the Suu Kyi-led National League for Democracy party's rule marked growing ethnic divisions in the Southeast Asian country and rising health concerns due to the coronavirus pandemic in the last 10 months.

