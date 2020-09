Myanmar's State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi speaks during the Advisory Forum on National Reconciliation and Peace in Myanmar at Thingaha Hotel in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, 07 May 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/HEIN HTET

Bangkok, Sep 2 (efe-epa).– Myanmar should immediately drop all charges against free-speech activist Maung Saungkha, seven global human rights groups said on Wednesday.

The prominent Myanmar poet is accused of staging an “unlawful protest” for putting up a banner against a year-long internet shutdown in the impoverished and troubled states of Rakhine and Chin.