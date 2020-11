People displays a fingers marked with indelible ink after casting their vote at a polling station during the general elections, in Sittwe, Rakhine State, Myanmar, 08 November 2020. EFE-EPA/NYUNT WIN

A person displays a voter identification card as he waits to cast his vote at a polling station during the general elections, in Sittwe, Rakhine State, Myanmar, 08 November 2020. EFE-EPA/NYUNT WIN

People queue to cast their votes at a polling station during the general elections, in Sittwe, Rakhine State, Myanmar, 08 November 2020. EFE-EPA/NYUNT WIN

A woman displays a finger marked with indelible ink after casting their vote at a polling station during the general elections, in Sittwe, Rakhine State, Myanmar, 08 November 2020. EFE-EPA/NYUNT WIN

Myanmar military chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing casts his vote at a polling station during the general elections, in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, 08 November 2020. EFE-EPA/MAUNG LONLAN

Myanmar military chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing shows his inked finger after casting his vote at a polling station during the general elections, in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, 08 November 2020. EFE-EPA/MAUNG LONLAN

Millions of Burmese cast their ballots on Sunday in the second democratic elections of the Southeast Asian country since the end of half a century of military rule, with Aung San Suu Kyi’s party widely expected to win reelection.

The election comes amid health concerns sparked by the coronavirus pandemic and measures put in place to combat the virus in Myanmar that has recorded more than 60,000 infections and 1,390 deaths. EFE-EPA