A handout photo made available by the Japan Coast Guard shows Fisheries Agency patrol boat Okuni (R), which reportedly collided with a North Korean fishing boat, in waters locally known as Yamatotai, off Japan's northern coast of the Noto Peninsula, pictured in the exclusive economic zone of Japan, Oct. 7, 2019. EFE-EPA/JAPAN COAST GUARD HANDOUT

More than 20 North Korean fishermen were rescued Monday by Japanese authorities after falling overboard when their vessel began sinking when it collided with a government surveillance ship in Japanese waters.

The collision between the fishing vessel and the Japanese Fisheries Agency ship occurred about 350 kilometers (217 miles) northwest of the Noto Peninsula in Japan's Exclusive Economic Zone, officials said in a press conference. EFE-EFE