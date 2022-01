Alexander Zverev of Germany plays a shot during his 4th round match against Denis Shapovalov of Canada on Day 7 of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, 23 January 2022. EFE-EPA/DEAN LEWINS

Denis Shapovalov of Canada reacts during his 4th round match against Alexander Zverev of Germany on Day 7 of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, 23 January 2022. EFE-EPA/DEAN LEWINS

Rafael Nadal of Spain reacts to winning the first set against Adrian Mannarino of France in their fourth round match during the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, 23 January 2022. EFE-EPA/DAVE HUNT

Adrian Mannarino of France in action against Rafael Nadal of Spain during the fourth round match at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, 23 January 2022. EFE-EPA/JASON O'BRIEN

Rafael Nadal of Spain in action against Adrian Mannarino of France during the fourth round match at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, 23 January 2022. EFE-EPA/JASON O'BRIEN

Adrian Mannarino of France in action against Rafael Nadal of Spain during the fourth round match at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, 23 January 2022. EFE-EPA/JASON O'BRIEN

Rafael Nadal of Spain in action against Adrian Mannarino of France during the fourth round match at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, 23 January 2022. EFE-EPA/JASON O'BRIEN

Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates his win over Adrian Mannarino of France in their fourth round match during the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia. EFE-EPA/DAVE HUNT

Matteo Berrettini of Italy in action against Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain during their 4th round match on Day 7 of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, 23 January 2022. EFE-EPA/DEAN LEWINS

Alexander Zverev of Germany plays Denis Shapovalov of Canada in their fourth round match during the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, 23 January 2022. EFE-EPA/DEAN LEWINS

Alexander Zverev of Germany in action against Denis Shapovalov of Canada during the fourth round match at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, 23 January 2022. EFE-EPA/JASON O'BRIEN

Rafael Nadal on Sunday easily moved into the Australian Open quarterfinals after a tough first set against Adrian Mannarino to face off against Denis Shapovalov, who upset Alexander Zverev.

The Spaniard had to fend off the only break point carved out in the first half and then fight through a marathon first-set tiebreaker, but then cruised to a 7-6 (16-14), 6-2, 6-2.EFE

