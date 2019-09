Daniil Medvedev of Russia trims his shoelace as he plays Rafael Nadal of Spain during the men's final match on the fourteenth day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, Sept. 8, 2019. EFE-EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates with the championship trophy after defeating Daniil Medvedev of Russia during the men's final match on the fourteenth day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, Sept. 8, 2019. EFE-EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Rafael Nadal on Sunday earned his fourth US Open crown in a gripping five-set final against Daniil Medvedev, marking the Spaniard's 19th overall Grand Slam victory.

Nadal overcame his Russian rival 7-5, 6-3, 5-7, 4-6, 6-4 in four hours and 49 minutes to clinch the coveted title, which leaves him only one Grand Slam triumph behind Switzerland's Roger Federer's all-time record of 20 majors. EFE-EPA