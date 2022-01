Rafael Nadal of Spain returns to Marcos Giron of the United States in their first round match on Day 1 of the Australian Open tennis tournament, at Melbourne Park, in Melbourne, Australia, 17 January 2022. EFE-EPA/DAVE HUNT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Spain’s Rafael Nadal cruised with a perfect performance in the first round of the Australian Open after comfortably beating the American Marcos Giron 6-1, 6-4, 6-2, in a match in which his serve was never broken.

“These have been very difficult months for me. It is impossible to be happier,” he said after winning in less than two hours. EFE