Paris (France), 23/05/2022.- Cameron Norrie of Britain plays Manuel Guinard of France in their menís first round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland ?Garros in Paris, France, 23 May 2022. (Tenis, Abierto, Francia, Reino Unido) EFE/EPA/MOHAMMED BADRA

Paris (France), 23/05/2022.- Rafael Nadal of Spain plays Jordan Thompson of Australia in their menís first round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland ?Garros in Paris, France, 23 May 2022. (Tenis, Abierto, Abierto, Francia, Jordania, España) EFE/EPA/YOAN VALAT

Paris (France), 23/05/2022.- Rafael Nadal of Spain reacts after winning against Jordan Thompson of Australia in their menís first round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland ?Garros in Paris, France, 23 May 2022. (Tenis, Abierto, Abierto, Francia, Jordania, España) EFE/EPA/YOAN VALAT

Rafael Nadal on Monday began his quest for a record-extending 14th French Open title with a straight-set victory over Jordan Thompson.

The Spaniard’s nagging leg injury that marred his run at the Italian Open earlier this month did not seem to bother him as he stormed past the Australian 6-2, 6-2, 6-2 in just over two hours.

(...)