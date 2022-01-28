GRAF7355. MANACOR, 28/01/2022.- Roland Garros is the name of the restaurant of Rafa Nadal in his academy of Manacor.EFE/ Rafa Nadal Academy By Movistar /ALONE ALONE PUBLISHING/USE AVAILABLE TO ILLUSTRATE THE NEWS THAT ACCOMPANIES (COMPULSORY CREDIT)

Rafael Nadal and Roland Garros will forever be associated with each other – the Spanish star has made the clay courts in Paris his own personal realm, winning a record-breaking 13 French Open titles there.

Nadal has once again been inspired by Roland Garros for a new restaurant at his native Manacor tennis academy, whose decorations and furniture pay tribute to the French Open.

The eatery will open its doors on Jan 31 to 60 diners who will be able to choose from a menu designed by a team of cooks and nutritionists from the Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar.

Nadal will not have to invest any capital in the partnership, thanks to his long-standing and successful relationship with Roland Garros organizers.

(...)