Rafael Nadal will have a chance of winning his 14th French Open title after his opponent Alexander Zverev was forced to retire from the semifinal Friday following a nasty ankle injury in the second set.
The Spaniard had come back from behind to level the play at 6-6 and force a second tie-break when the German rolled over his right ankle and fell to the clay at Roland Garros.
A visibly emotional Zverev was escorted off the court in a wheelchair and later emerged on crutches before the match was handed to Nadal, who said he felt “very sad” for his opponent.
(...)