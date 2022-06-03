Alexander Zverev of Germany plays Rafael Nadal of Spain in their menís semi final match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, 03 June 2022. EFE/EPA/YOAN VALAT

Rafael Nadal of Spain plays Alexander Zverev of Germany in their menís semi final match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, 03 June 2022. EFE/EPA/YOAN VALAT

Alexander Zverev of Germany is injured on the court after falling in the men's semi-final match against Rafael Nadal of Spain during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, 03 June 2022. EFE/EPA/YOAN VALAT

Alexander Zverev of Germany is injured on the court after falling in the men's semi-final match against Rafael Nadal of Spain during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, 03 June 2022. EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Alexander Zverev of Germany is injured on the court after falling in the men's semi-final match against Rafael Nadal of Spain during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, 03 June 2022. EFE/EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK

Rafael Nadal will have a chance of winning his 14th French Open title after his opponent Alexander Zverev was forced to retire from the semifinal Friday following a nasty ankle injury in the second set.

The Spaniard had come back from behind to level the play at 6-6 and force a second tie-break when the German rolled over his right ankle and fell to the clay at Roland Garros.

A visibly emotional Zverev was escorted off the court in a wheelchair and later emerged on crutches before the match was handed to Nadal, who said he felt “very sad” for his opponent.

