Spanish tennis great Rafa Nadal takes part on 19 October 2021 in the enlightED 2021 Hybrid Edition, a major world conference on education, technology and innovation that is being held in Madrid, Spain. EFE/Zipi

Spanish tennis great Rafael Nadal said here Tuesday it is essential in his quest for continuous improvement to work toward achieving concrete goals, insisting that otherwise "things become much more difficult."

He made his remarks during a colloquium with the chairman and chief executive officer of Madrid-based multinational telecommunications company Telefonica, Jose Maria Alvarez-Pallete, on the opening day of enlightED 2021 Hybrid Edition, a major world conference on education, technology and innovation.

The 35-year-old said he gets up every day "eager to learn," adding that training at all times with the goal of improving one or more aspects of his game is imperative.

