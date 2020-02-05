Nadal: Success is the goal, but it is not everything

Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal, winner of 19 Grand Slams, 84 ATP titles, two Olympic gold medals and five-time Davis Cup champion, is already one of the most influential figures in the history of the sport.

During the inauguration of a new tennis academy in Kuwait, the first Nadal has opened outside Spain, the tennis star discussed his goals and plans for the future.

Question: You have opened a new academy, this time in Kuwait. What is the main objective and the values you intend to transmit, apart from helping people play tennis more and better?

Answer: For me, and in general for the whole academy, being able to transmit our model, brand and way of working to different parts of the world is obviously a great opportunity and a great satisfaction. This is the first academy we have opened outside Manacor, in Mallorca.

Yes, it is true that we have other Rafa Nadal Tennis Centers in Mexico and Greece; but this time we have the opportunity to join a very strong group from here, from Kuwait, such as Tandeem. They are serious and hardworking people and they give us the belief to develop the product in a way that excites and motivates us.

This is a region of the world that has potential so we can help them boost the culture of tennis. We believe that, at the academy, we can help not only young talents from here, from Kuwait, but also those from the whole of the Middle East. Several coaches from the Manacor academy have already been working here for three months, helping local coaches to understand the model and the way we work.

Obviously all the children of the Kuwait Federation are already registered here, at the academy. Some of them had the chance to visit the Mallorca one.

It is a process that takes a lot of work, but one that inspires and excites us.

Q: Does this project have continuity? Will you open more academies in other countries?

A: Well, the world is big. Why not? We don’t close the door to any possibility and there are different options.

But, like everything in this world, we will value any possible option and we will try to do pertinent things, in association with people who offer us confidence.

Q: Is it possible that, in a few years, there will be a Kuwaiti tennis male or female champion or one from the neighbouring countries in the Middle East?

A: Everything is possible. In the end, the more people start playing tennis in this region, the more options there will be for a major talent to emerge from the professional field worldwide.

We will try to do everything in the best possible way, working with passion and enthusiasm and with the necessary resources so that children have the possibilities of improving their tennis level, but also on a human level.

We always try to work with a basic principle, which is respect and a spirit of self-improvement, and we try to transmit to children and young people that success is the ultimate goal, of course, but that it is not everything either.

It is important that they grow with strong values ??that can serve them in the sports field, but also those who won’t make a living from sport, they must have adequate training that can be powerful enough to serve them for the future, in the professional and personal lives they decide to lead. EFE-EPA

