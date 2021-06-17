Rafael Nadal of Spain in action against Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their semi final match at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, 11 June 2021. EFE/EPA/YOAN VALAT

Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal on Thursday announced he would not participate in Wimbledon or the 2020 Tokyo Olympics this summer.

“It’s never an easy decision to take but after listening to my body and discussing it with my team I understand that it is the right decision,” the ATP World No. 3 said in a Twitter statement.

“The goal is to prolong my career and continue to do what makes me happy, that is to compete at the highest level and keep fighting for those professional and personal goals at the maximum level of competition.”

He said that the two-week turnaround between Roland Garros, where he made the semi-final, and Wimbledon was not enough time for his body to fully recover.