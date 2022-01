Daniil Medvedev of Russia wipes away sweat during the men'Äôs singles final against Rafael Nadal of Spain at the Australian Open grand slam tennis tournament at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, 30 January 2022. EFE-EPA/DAVE HUNT

Rafael Nadal of Spain plays a shot during the men's singles final against Daniil Medvedev of Russia at the Australian Open grand slam tennis tournament at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, 30 January 2022. EFE-EPA/JOEL CARRETT

Daniil Medvedev of Russia plays a shot during the men's singles final against Rafael Nadal of Spain at the Australian Open grand slam tennis tournament at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, 30 January 2022. EFE-EPA/DAVE HUNT

Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates after defeating Daniil Medvedev of Russia in the men's singles final at the Australian Open grand slam tennis tournament at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, 30 January 2022. EFE-EPA/DAVE HUNT

Rafael Nadal of Spain holds the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup after winning the men's singles final against Daniil Medvedev of Russia at the Australian Open grand slam tennis tournament at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, 30 January 2022. EFE-EPA/DEAN LEWINS

Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates after defeating Daniil Medvedev of Russia in the men's singles final at the Australian Open grand slam tennis tournament at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, 30 January 2022. EFE-EPA/DEAN LEWINS

Rafael Nadal on Sunday claimed a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam title after an epic five-set victory over Daniil Medvedev in the Australian Open final.

The Spaniard completed the unlikely comeback after nearly five hours and a half, fighting back from two sets down for a grueling 2-6, 6-7, 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 win.

The victory made Nadal the most successful male player in Grand Slams, breaking a tie with Serbia’s Novak Djokovic and Switzerland’s Roger Federer, who have 20 majors apiece.

(...)