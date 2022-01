Denis Shapovalov of Canada returns during his quarter final match against Rafael Nadal of Spain at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, in Melbourne, Australia, 25 January 2022. EFE/EPA/DEAN LEWINS

Denis Shapovalov of Canada reacts during his quarter final match against Rafael Nadal of Spain at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, in Melbourne, Australia, 25 January 2022. EFE/EPA/DEAN LEWINS

Rafael Nadal of Spain serves during his quarter final match against Denis Shapovalov of Canada at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, in Melbourne, Australia, 25 January 2022. EFE/EPA/DEAN LEWINS

Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates winning his quarter final match against Denis Shapovalov of Canada at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, in Melbourne, Australia, 25 January 2022. EFE/EPA/DEAN LEWINS

Rafael Nadal of Spain during his quarter final match against Denis Shapovalov of Canada at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, in Melbourne, Australia, 25 January 2022. EFE/EPA/DEAN LEWINS

Rafael Nadal of Spain serves during his quarter final match against Denis Shapovalov of Canada at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, in Melbourne, Australia, 25 January 2022. EFE/EPA/DEAN LEWINS

Rafael Nadal resisted a comeback from Denis Shapovalov to make the Australian Open semifinals after a grueling five-set epic.

The Spaniard, seeded sixth, won 6-3, 6-4, 4-6, 3-6, 6-3 to set up a clash with either Gael Monfils or Matteo Berrettini.

“I was completely destroyed after that,” Nadal said following his victory against Canadian Shapovalov, 14th seed. EFE

jcs/jt/ch